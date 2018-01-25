Tuesday’s (1-23-18) Blatchley Spelling Bee at the Sitka Public Library turned into a word-for-word showdown between Addie Poulson and Zoe Trafton. Powering through words like “labyrinthine,” the dual was finally decided when Poulson tripped on “lichenous” and Trafton then correctly spelled “translucent” for the win! Trafton earned a dictionary and the right to represent Sitka at the state Bee in Anchorage.