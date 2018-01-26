City staff mobilized in response to Sitka’s tsunami warning early Tuesday morning (01-23-18), after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the Gulf of Alaska. Fire Chief Dave Miller, Police Chief Jeff Ankerfelt, City Administrator Keith Brady, and Community Affairs Director Maegan Bosak talk about what went well, what could have gone better, and how citizens can prepare in the future.

Sitka Police Department is part of Code Red program, which provides timely alerts to your phone in the event a tsunami warning, missing person alert, or other community emergency. Register your phone numbers here with Code Red and get emergency notices on your mobile phone and landline.