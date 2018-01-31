Downloadable Audio

Starting tomorrow February 1st, Sitkans are invited to leave their car behind and walk or bike to work for an entire month. The Winter Clean Commute Challenge builds upon the goal of the Sitka Community Health Summit to reduce CO2 emissions. Participants are invited to log miles and can win prizes. Sitka Community Health Promotion Director Doug Osborne and SEAHRC health educator Holly Marban joined us in the studio to discuss the challenge.

To participate, e-mail the number of miles you’ve driven or biked every Friday in February to sitkacleancommute@gmail.com. Those who enter will be eligible for prizes.