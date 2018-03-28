Baranof Barracudas standout Joe Nendza is just back from an interstate swim meet where athletes from Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Competing against other 11-year olds Nendza took three first-place medals, two third-place, and a fifth place. Teammate Grace Harang represented Sitka in the Oregon Senior Regionals, and delivered pr’s in two of her seven events. The Barracudas are heading next to Juneau for Southeast Champs, and then the Alaska Junior Olympics in Anchorage. With head coach Kevin Knox.

Downloadable audio.