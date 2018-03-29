Raven News is proud to welcome two new hosts to lead our locals programming during NPR’s Morning Edition: Tina Bachmeier and Erin Slomski-Pritz! They’ll trade off at the microphone every two weeks, helping you greet the day ahead with the information you need.

Tina Bachmeier came to Sitka in 2015 as a volunteer, and quickly fell in love with the community and the stunning beauty. She spends her days as the Children’s Program Coordinator at Sitkans Against Family Violence (SAFV). Tina is grateful to spend her mornings drinking coffee with Raven Radio listeners and connecting them to news and updates from across the region.

Erin Slomski-Pritz is a lifelong radio listener and thrilled to be one of the new Morning Edition hosts. Erin currently serves as a Sitka Winter Fellow with Outer Coast College and the Assistant Poetry Editor of Bracken Magazine, a small literary publication based in Seattle.

You can hear Tina and Erin bright and early from 6:04 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. every weekday, sharing local news and community events, school lunch menus, and weather updates. Tune in at 8:16 a.m. to hear the Morning Interview, a live two-way with someone in the community.

Local news is at 6:49 a.m. and 7:49 a.m., while state news is at 7:04 a.m. and 8:04 a.m. hosted by Alaska Public Media’s Emily Russell (our former winter fellow!)

Our substitute hosts continue to be the stellar Peter Apathy and Brooke Schafer. We thank our temporary host Caitlin Woolsey for her work this winter and Sarah Gibson for her work this fall.