The Coast Guard Auxilary in Sitka is holding a couple of safety events in town: A life jacket practice session at the Blatchley Pool, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, when residents are invited to try out their personal flotation gear (participants are welcome to wear clothing in the pool, but it must be clean); and noon – 4 p.m. April 21, in the Sitka High parking lot, the Auxiliary will be offer free courtesy exams for trailered recreational and charter boats. For more information call Mike Morris 747-8039.

Downloadable audio.