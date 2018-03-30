Downloadable audio.

Kendra Bush, an educator with the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Restoration, talks about ongoing scientific research at the seabird monitoring camp on St. Lazaria. The R/V Tiglax will arrive next week to oversee restoration work on the island

The vessel will be open to the public for free tours on Monday, April 9th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., anchored off the Coast Guard port on Japonski Island. Fish and Game Service will also host a natural history talk about St. Lazaria on Thursday, April 5th at 7:30 pm. at the University of Alaska Southeast.