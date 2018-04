Trailcam videographer Hugh Bevan has a knack for reminding us that spring is not just about herring and sunshine — local brown bears are perking up. In this “highlight reel” from the past five years, Bevan captures bears at their best: Roaming the wild country around Sitka completely undisturbed by the concealed trailcam. All these animals, Bevan says, were filmed within 10 miles of town.

Good Memories from hugh bevan on Vimeo.