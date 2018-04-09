Downloadable audio.

The annual Sitka St. Baldrick’s fundraiser in support of children’s cancer research is 6 p.m. Friday, April 13, at the Elks Lodge. Volunteers shave their heads or “chop” their ponytails in solidarity with children who lose their hair to cancer treatment. Proceeds go towards researching children’s cancer treatments. More information on Sitka’s fundraiser here.

On the Morning Interview, Phinneas and Brent Edwards of Sitka talk about Phin’s battle with cancer and their family’s ongoing involvement with fundraising for St. Baldrick’s. Craig Warren with the Sitka Fire Department and Dr. Dave Vastola with SEARHC talk about the impacts of this annual fundraiser locally and nationally. “It’s ironic, but it’s such a happy event. There’s such positive energy,” said Dr. Vastola.