What if there was an exciting place to play in Crescent harbor? That’s the question asked by Wendy Longtin and Lynne Brandon. They are both integral to the Sitka Playground Project. The theme of the project is “From the Forest, to the Sea” and the new space will be accessible to children with disabilities. The project has seen overwhelming community support and is currently under construction. Longtin and Brandon discuss the history of the project, their hopes and dreams for it, and its pragmatic realities.