The Alaska Law Enforcement Training (ALET) Academy graduated 27 students Friday afternoon (6-8-18), after what — for most of the cadets — must have been a long 15 weeks: Up 5 days-a-week at 5 a.m. for 90-minutes of physical training (including long runs through Sitka), then coursework on subjects running the gamut of law enforcement: criminal justice, investigations, traffic violations, communications, defensive tactics, and use of firearms. A total of 1,009 hours in all for “ALET Session Number 1801.” Now most will go on to a 12-week Field Training and Evaluation program. If all goes well, they’ll be promoted to Trooper about 12-months from the start date of their training.