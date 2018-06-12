Downloadable audio.

Circus artist Erica Saben discusses what it’s like to walk on a tight wire at great heights. She’ll be teaching a class in Sitka that introduces the practice of tight wire walking–but starting only two feet off the ground! The class is Saturday, June 16th, 9-10:30 am. Dawn Johnson, director of the Hames Center, joins Saben and they discuss what participants can expect from the class. Saben talks about the meditative nature of tight wire walking and how the practice can be a way to challenge a fear of heights.