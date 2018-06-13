Downloadable audio.

Robin Sherman, KCAW’s interim manager, discusses the upcoming Raven Radio solstice cruise on Friday, June 18, from 6-8:30. Cruisers will have a chance to view wildlife, eat catered food, listen to live music, and enjoy cocktails on what is predicted to be a lovely June day. Raph Odell Shapiro will be performing live and the cruise will take place on an Allen Marine catamaran. Tickets are available at Old Harbor Books and are $50 for adults, $30 for kids 12 and under. This is a special way for KCAW to interact with listeners, and for listeners to give back to the station.