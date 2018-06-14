Cecily Ward, Alfredo Oyaguez, Andrew Smith, and Tom Stone. They will be joined by violist Ledah Finck June 15th for the Granados Piano Quintet.

Pianist Alfredo Oyaguez joins Kayla Boettcher, executive director of the Sitka Summer Music Festival. Oyaguez details a childhood entrance into piano playing. He also discusses the pieces he’ll be playing Friday, calling one a “musical guided trip all over Spain” and one of the finest examples of folk music being adapted to the classical repertoire. Oyaguez will be playing at Harrigan Centennial Hall at 7:30pm on Friday, June 15.