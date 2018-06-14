Pianist Alfredo Oyaguez joins Kayla Boettcher, executive director of the Sitka Summer Music Festival. Oyaguez details a childhood entrance into piano playing. He also discusses the pieces he’ll be playing Friday, calling one a “musical guided trip all over Spain” and one of the finest examples of folk music being adapted to the classical repertoire. Oyaguez will be playing at Harrigan Centennial Hall at 7:30pm on Friday, June 15.