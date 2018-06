The cruise ship Star Legend added Southeast Alaska to its itinerary for the first time this year. Although Southeast Alaskan waters are wild and remote, help is a helicopter ride away thanks to the Coast Guard’s Air Station Sitka. Early in the morning of Friday, June 15, a crew from Air Station Sitka met the Star Legend in the Gulf of Alaska and hoisted a 71-year old woman suffering stroke symptoms, and medevaced her to Sitka for treatment.

Video: A nighttime rescue aboard the Star Legend