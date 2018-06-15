Downloadable audio.

Willow Moore, Executive Director of Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust, is joined by Aurora Lang, their program director, and Jessica Menges, the intern at ALFA–Alaska Longline Fisherman’s Association. They talk about what people can expect at the interactive paint and sip event that’s kicking off the Sitka Seafood Festival. People will be painting–with brushes or even their fingers. They’ll work on a painting of a bright red spawning salmon. Everyone will take home their own piece on canvas at the end. They’ll enjoy painting with drinks that are included in the ticket price. The event is 6-9pm tonight. It’s sold out but there’s an encore class at Mean Queen that includes food, drink, and all painting supplies. That’s on June 28 and the ticket price is $35. You can find out more at sitkaseafoodfestival at gmail.com.