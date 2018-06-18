Downloadable audio.

Ellen Frankenstein, artist in residence and documentary filmmaker joins Kristine Hole, 4th grade teacher at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School, to talk about their recent collaboration teaching students documentary skills. The theme of the collaborative teaching effort was: how do people contribute to their communities? Students learned interview and photography skills, and chose individuals in the community, such as a librarian, postal worker, or firefighter, to interview. They discussed the choices one has to make when representing something or someone. The students’ resulting storyboards will be on display at the William Stortz Gallery in City Hall until the end of the month.