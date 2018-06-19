Downloadable audio.

Anthony Walloch and German Dionne are both students at University of Alaska Southeast’s dive semester. They tell unsettling stories of danger during dives, identify their favorite underwater animals, and discuss their three types of dives–recreational, research, and rescue. The dive semester includes classes like open water diving, small vessel operation, and rescue diving. This semester there were nine full-time students in the program and their “classrooms” were almost always outside, in boats, and underwater. The dive semester will be offered next spring as well.