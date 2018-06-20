Woman Indicted for Allegedly Hitting a Bicyclist with her Car

On June 4th, a Sitka Grand Jury indicted an allegedly intoxicated female driver for hitting a female bicyclist on Katlian Street, near Lakeside Grocery.

The driver, Emelia Gregory, age 56, said she was talking to a passenger in her car while making a right-hand turn into Lakeside Grocery and did not see the bicyclist.

The report came in at 8:17am. When police arrived on the scene, the cyclist was wearing a helmet and laying on the ground next to her bicycle, unable to move. She was hospitalized with serious injuries and is recovering.

The officer on scene noted a strong smell of alcohol and the defendant admitted to the officer that she’d consumed alcohol the night before. According to court records, Gregory consented to a blood alcohol content test, which resulted in a reading of .224 (point-2-2-4). The legal limit in the state is 0.08 (point-zero-8).

The defendant was released on $10,000 bail. A jury trial is scheduled for August 13th.

Alleged Assault Against a Police Officer

In other Grand Jury activity in April, Patrick Joseph O’Brien, age 25, was indicted for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant was hitting a metal door with a baseball bat at a Marine Street apartment, when an officer approached him.

O’Brien put down the bat but is alleged to have resisted arrest, and to have assaulted the officer, causing abrasions to the officer’s left hand and left elbow, which drew blood.

O’Brien is also charged with violating the conditions of parole from a prior conviction. His next court date is scheduled for July 31st.

The damage to the door was estimated to be $800.