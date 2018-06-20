Dowloadable audio.

Dave Nichols, member of the Electric Vehicle Owners’ Group discusses their meetup this Saturday, where they’ll gather with other electric vehicle owners and take a photo together. They’ll then open up the meeting to those curious about electric vehicles or considering buying one. Nichols also details the benefits of electric cars in Sitka: their low cost, their dependence on hydro-power instead of oil, their much lower carbon footprint. He says electric cars can cost as little as $10,000 delivered to Sitka and cost about five cents a mile, compared to twenty cents for a conventional car. Last year the meetup had about 25 cars, and this year they are expecting more.