Downloadable audio.

Zuill Bailey, cellist and artistic director of the Sitka Summer Music Festival, and his sister, violinist Allison Bailey discuss working with siblings and peers, performing at casual venues, and the interplay of music and the weather. They give a preview of what listeners can look forward to during the second half of the festival. Zuill Bailey discusses the upcoming plans for year-round programming with the renovation of Stevenson Hall. He talks about how Sitka is a space for his rejuvenation and detoxification and how important it is for musicians to have a physical release at the end of a hard day.