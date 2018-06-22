Downloadable audio.

Dr. Julia Parrish, Executive Director of COASST (Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team) discusses her citizen science program. Scientist train ordinary citizens to identify washed up sea birds on beaches so that the organization can get a larger picture of the marine environment. Parrish is holding a training July 1st, 12pm-6pm at the Sitka Science Center. Parrish emphasizes that you don’t need to be a birder, and expert, or a scientist to take part in the training–just to have a love of the natural environment. Participants will leave the training with new bird identification skills and will use a field guide to dead birds for their work.