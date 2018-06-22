After several years of fund raising and planning, Sitka Community Playground at Crescent Harbor is nearing completion. It will be fully accessible for children of different abilities. Volunteers have recently been installing tiles and drums and smoothing concrete. The playground attractions will include spring-mounted riders, a musical area with over-sized instruments, slides, swings, a climbing structure, and a sound-based interactive learning structure. The grand opening is set for July 4th.

