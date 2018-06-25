Downloadable audio.

Quinn Newton, Paul Schrooten, and Brinnen Carter are working together with community groups to develop a transportation plan for Sitka’s National Historical Park. They discuss why Sitka is a special case for planning, what their focus is for a plan, and how they evaluate the transportation needs of a park. They’ll especially be looking at how cars interact with people at the edges of the park, and looking at how people tend to access the park at different times of year. They encourage additional community groups to get in touch if they want to be included in the process.