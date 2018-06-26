Downloadable audio.

Brian Wilson, Executive Director of Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, joins Gayle Young of the Sitka Homeless Coalition to discuss efforts in Sitka to expand affordable housing and offer services for homeless people. Young discusses the recent failed effort in Sitka of attempting to create a winter shelter and of the organization’s current plans to create one. Wilson discusses recent research about housing and homelessness that calculates the average Sitkan renter’s wages are $10 less than the wage needed for housing affordability. They discuss how Sitka can start to close this wage gap. There will be a town hall on housing and homelessness at 1pm today at the Sitka Library.