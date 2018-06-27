Downloadable audio.

Sitka Fine Arts Camp (SFAC) director Roger Schmidt talks with jazz musician and SFAC faculty member Ed Littlefield about big bands, upcoming performances, and the origins of their musical interests. SFAC is hosting Jazz on the Waterfront on Saturday, June 30th, 7-10pm. Students at the SFAC will also give a free final performance of music and theater 7pm Wednesday, June 27th at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Find more information about shows on their website.