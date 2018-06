Downloadable audio.

Pianist Yuliya Gorenman and violinist Martin Sher map out the final two performances of the Sitka Summer Music Festival. They discuss how they met, their work together, and the details of the pieces that inspire and fuel them. The next concert is Thursday evening at 7:30 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. The performance will include Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier. The final concert is Friday evening at 7:30 at Harrigan Centennial Hall.