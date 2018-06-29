Downloadable audio.

Amy Zanuzoski, Executive Director of Sitka Counseling and Prevention Services, and Charlie Woodcock, Executive Director of Youth Advocates of Sitka, discuss the organizations’ new parenting program. “Parenting with Love and Limits” aims to help families whose children are at risk of being placed outside the home. The program consists of an 8-week-long series of coaching sessions alongside family and group treatments. Any families who might benefit from the program can call Youth Advocates of Sitka at 747-2848.