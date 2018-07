Downloadable audio.

Haleena VanVeen, health educator in the diabetes prevention program at SEARHC, discusses a new program called Our Way of Life. It’s a month-long challenge for July that asks Sitkans to gather and share traditional and indigenous foods that grow here. Those who gather and share at least twice a week for the duration of the challenge will be entered into a prize drawing. For more information, go to SEARHC.org/action.