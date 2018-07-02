Although President Trump on June 20 reversed his administration’s policy of separating parents and children who have illegally crossed the border into the US, about 150 Sitkans added their voices to protests nationwide against the practice. Rich McClear, who took this picture, wrote that he participated “Because I am tired of seeing them (asylum seekers) used as pawns to sow fear, rather than appeal to our better nature. Refugees need to know that there are people in this country who reject fear and welcome them and wish them well.”