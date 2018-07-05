Downloadable audio.

Nina Vizcarronda, Sitka Farmers’ Market Manager, and Charles Bingham, Assistant Manager, discuss the history of the farmers market and what patrons can expect on July 7th. The market will have produce, fresh seafood, home-baked goods, cottage foods, arts and crafts, lunch, and live music. The market has taken steps to make produce affordable to all. Customers with EBT and WIC will receive twice the amount of produce for their credits. The first market is Saturday, July 7th, 10am-1pm at Alaska Native Brotherhood (ANB) Hall.