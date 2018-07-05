On July 4th, Sitka saw it’s annual independence day celebration. It included a barn dance, a parade, acrobatics, and a root-beer-float giveaway. KCAW’s reporter Rachel Cassandra caught up with a few of the people celebrating and asked them for their thoughts about the day.
Slideshow: Sitka July 4, 2018
Fireworks near ANB Harbor on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Because of long summer daylight, Sitka's main fireworks show goes off at 11:30 p.m. on the 3rd. During festivities on the 4th, everything from freedom to WWII Japanese internment camps was on the minds of Sitkans. (KCAW photo/Rachel Cassandra)
Grace Ivers gets ready to sell her macarons.
The SFFD in an antique vehicle.
SEARHC's float.
A clown displays her binoculars.
Gymnast finishing her aerial.
Travis Allensworth proposes to Valerie Chinalski. She said yes!
Savannah Rose rides her motorbike in a Stand for Salmon demonstration..
The Sitka Emblem Club's float.
Sitka Cirque's performance at the end of the parade.