Downloadable audio.

Sandor Katz, fermentation revivalist and author, lays out the benefits of fermentation–for taste, health, cost, and fun. He discusses his work, his favorite fish ferments, a fermentation disaster, and tips for Sitkans who want to save money on food. Katz will be teaching a fermentation class Monday, July 9th, 5:30-8, through Sitka Kitch.