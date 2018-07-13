Downloadable audio.

Dr. Adam Booth, assistant professor of geology, talks with two undergraduate students, Christian Sifford and Cora Siebert, about the research they’re all doing on forests and landslides. Their project asks: how does the forest affect landslides? And, how do landslides affect the forest? They discuss the origins of the research project, the predictive models they’re creating, and the data analysis they’re doing, analyzing patterns between maps and landslides.