Sitka’s First Presbyterian Church held its final service on Sunday, July 8, 2018 before closing its doors permanently. One of Sitka’s oldest religious institutions, the church has struggled as its congregation has aged, and attendance has dwindled. KCAW’s Rachel Cassandra attended First Presbyterian’s final service, along with about 50 Sitkans, and sent this audio postcard. The first voice is that of pastor Rob Mathis.

Downloadable audio.

Now that the church is closed, some individuals will be joining other congregations in the community. A few will be continuing on as a Presbyterian fellowship and are looking for a new space to gather.