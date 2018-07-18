Dr. Melissa Kraut is the education director of the Sitka International Cello Seminar, and Sarah Miller is one of 10 students. Now in it’s fifth year, the seminar attracts students from around the country interested in three weeks of intense study in a supportive environment. Students will perform 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Ludwig’s Wine Bar. The final concert of the seminar, “Cellobration,” will be 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Harrigan Centennial Hall.