Oceanographer Curtis Ebbesmeyer spent an hour enlightening, educating, and warning Sitkans about the world of ocean debris — especially the hazards of plastics, during The Flotsam Hour. “One day we’ll run out of oil,” he said, “and then thankfully we’ll run out of plastic.”

Ebbesmeyer is the author of Flotsametrics, a study of ocean currents based on floating marine debris. He appeared with local beachcomber Dean Orbison, who brought in a trove of mundane objects which Ebbesmeyer was able to source to shipping losses all over the Pacific.

Hosted by KCAW’s Katherine Rose. Learn more about the Paths Across the Pacific conference.

