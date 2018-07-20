Downloadable audio.

Kenley Jackson, program director of the Sitka Fine Arts Camp, joins Lila Chernoff and Anna Dawson, both Sitka Fellows program members. They discuss the Sitka Fellows program, which is a chance for young people in their 20’s to work without distraction and connect with Sitka’s community. On Friday, July 20th, the fellows will lead dual storytelling workshops–one on visual storytelling and one on audio storytelling. The workshops will take place at the Yaw Art Center on the Sitka Fine Arts campus, 7pm-9:15pm.