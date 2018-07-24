When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (07-24-18), they’ll consider applying for state loans to renovate the local harbors and the airport.

See full agenda here: 180724_SitAssemblyAgenda

Specifically, they’ll approve submitting an application to the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank for $8 million in harbor revenue bonds for the reconstruction of Crescent Harbor and $4 million in revenue bonds to renovate the Rocky Gutierrez Airport terminal.

The state has already awarded the City of Sitka $5 million in matching grants for Phase 1 of the Crescent Harbor Project (to replace Floats 1 – 4) and authorized their use of Passenger Facility Charges ($4.50 per enplaned passenger) for airport renovations through 2037.

The Assembly will also hear a proposal from City Administrator Keith Brady to seek Tier II grants for an electrical upgrade of Eliason Harbor and a corrosion control project at Thomsen Harbor.

The Sitka Assembly will also review a pair of proposals to restructure bed taxes. The ordinance to exempt bed taxes from the sales taxes (Motion and Ord 2018-33) is up for second and final reading. The ordinance to raise bed taxes to 12 percent, which would require voter approval, is up for first reading tonight (Motion and Ord 2018-34A). If both pass, bed taxes would go up 12 percent but customers would be exempt from paying the 5 to 6 percent sales tax on their rooms.

The meeting may include executive sessions to extend a sublease between the City and the Nugget Restaurant and another on a forbearance agreement with Baranof Island Brewing Company.

