A popular 7-mile run across Sitka’s alpine played out on a gorgeous summer day this Saturday, July 21st.The 25th Annual “Alpine Adventure Run” began at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church. Runners traveled up Gavan Hill, along Harbor Mountain ridge, and ended at the picnic area on Harbor Mountain.

Leading the women runners was Esther Kennedy of Sitka, Alaska, with a time of 1:22:21. In second place was Mariah Graham with a time of 1:30:08. The record holder among female competitors is Tasha Folsom of Sitka in 2014, with a time of 1:18:11.

Leading the male runners was Allan Spangler of Juneau, Alaska with a time of 1:06:27. In second place was Sam Scotchmer with a time of 1:09:27. The record holder among male competitors is Scotchmer in 2013, with a time of 1:04:03. He also won last year.

Facebook users can see an album of photos from the 2017 Alpine Adventure run here.