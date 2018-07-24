Downloadable audio.

The “Sitka Outreach and Support: Lifeline Group” is a collaborative community group addressing the needs of those experiencing poverty and homelessness. They will next meet on 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 25th at St. Peter’s See House.

President Julia Smith and Secretary Mary Wegner talk about the group’s evolution beyond the church-focused Easter Group, founded in 2009. The group has previously organized Project Homeless Connect and is supporting the Sitka Homeless Coalition in their efforts to find a location for an overnight warming shelter. They are seeking a space for rent between October and March.

Smith said those with an eligible space for a warming shelter should get in touch with Gayle Young 747-7978. She adds that the Salvation Army is need of food donations and that the Sitka Lutheran Church is offing free brown-bag lunches on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. “We have people in need who deserve the humanity of a shelter and compassion,” said Wegner.

For more resources, visit the Easter Group homepage.