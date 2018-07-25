Downloadable audio.

Michael Bizzaro, Musical Director for Sitka’s Musical Theater Camp talks with Emma Broyles and Summer Rae Kuhns, both performers in the camp’s performance of Legally Blonde: the Musical. They discuss the camp–from auditions to performances–and the intensity of the rehearsal and performance schedule. They talk about great moments in the musical and Broyles, who plays the main character Elle Woods, even sings. The camp will hold performances of Legally Blonde on Friday, July 27th at 7pm and Saturday, July 28 at 2pm and 7pm.