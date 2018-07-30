Downloadable audio.

Kenley Jackson, program director for the Sitka Arts and Science Festival, talks with Susan Shilinglaw, one of the presenters during the festival. The festival is for adults, and is a collaboration between the Sitka Sound Science Center and the Sitka Fine Arts Camp. It’s an interdisciplinary program and includes excursions, lectures, and concerts, some of which is open to the public. There are currently about 40 out-of-towners and 20 Sitkans signed up for the program.