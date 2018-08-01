Downloadable audio.

The Uncommon Music Festival comes to Sitka every summer to present concerts and events in partnership with community organizations. This summer, they’re holding events with the Sitka Arts and Science Festival, Sitka Sacred Harp, Sitka Lutheran, St. Peter’s, and more. Festival Directors Nate Barnett and Ariadne Lih talk about the repertoire this year, their musical evolution, and upcoming events.