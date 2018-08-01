The Uncommon Music Festival comes to Sitka every summer to present concerts and events in partnership with community organizations. This summer, they’re holding events with the Sitka Arts and Science Festival, Sitka Sacred Harp, Sitka Lutheran, St. Peter’s, and more. Festival Directors Nate Barnett and Ariadne Lih talk about the repertoire this year, their musical evolution, and upcoming events.
- Wednesday August 1st
- Uncommon Music Festival organist Clara Gerdes gives a thirty-minute lunchtime recital on the historic 1844 Kessler organ 12:15 p.m. at Sitka Lutheran Church.
- The Uncommon Music Festival and Sitka Fine Arts Camp present a workshop with performances of early vocal and Norwegian folk music 4:30 p.m. in Yaw Chapel.
- Sacred music performed by the Uncommon Music Festival and visionary artworks selected by Sitka Lutheran’s Pastor Sandra Rudd is combined 8:30 p.m. at Sitka Lutheran Church.
- Friday, August 3rd
- A concert by artists of the Uncommon Music Festival featuring a selection of solo guitar, keyboard, and vocal music through the ages, is 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
- Saturday, August 4th
- Uncommon Music Festival and Sitka Sacred Harp give a presentation on shape-note singing and early classical vocal music 2 p.m,. Saturday, August 4, at the Pioneers Home.
- The Uncommon Music Festival presents an evening of ensemble music 7 p.m.at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. Many different composers and styles and the world premiere of the Festival’s 2018 commission, “The Edge of a Season,” composed by Jonathan Woody on a poem by Carolyn Servid, are featured.
- Sunday, August 5th
- The artistic creation of women in the church is celebrated 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s by-the-sea Episcopal Church.
- All are invited to meet the Uncommon Music Festival presenters 4 p.m. at Sitka National Historical Park’s Visitor. A walk through the woods, stopping to sing about nature, follows.