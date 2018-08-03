Downloadable audio.

The Sitka Fellows Program is a multidisciplinary group residency program for emerging artists, activists, and thinkers under the age of 30. Sam Silbiger and Emily Carris join KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about the central questions and motivation for their work.

Silbiger will teach a seminar about the fundamentals of playwrighting on Tuesday, August 7th at 7 p.m. All fellows, including Lila Chernoff and Anna Dawson, will present their work on Thursday, August 9th at 7 p.m. in the Yaw Art Center.

Sam Silbiger is a playwright living in Brooklyn. While in Sitka, Sam will work on a new play about the members of a small-town Sacred Harp singing group, learn more about queer community building, and continue working on a play about a gender-questioning six-year-old.

Emily Carris is a writer living and teaching in New Jersey. She is currently an MFA candidate in Poetry at Rutgers University – Newark where she teaches English Composition.While in Sitka, Emily will be working on a series of poems and essays that explore the relationship between Jewish identity, Holocaust archives, queerness, family, and landscape.