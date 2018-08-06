The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday afternoon (8-3-18) for a 35-year-old crew member of the cruise ship Amsterdam in Sitka Sound.

According to a US Coast Guard press release, the man was reported missing on Thursday evening after he did not show up for his shift aboard the ship. The master was notified at 7:45 p.m. and crew members conducted an extensive search of the 780-foot vessel but could not locate him. After turning the ship around to search nearby waters, the Amsterdam continued its voyage toward Victoria, British Columbia.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received word of the missing man at 9 p.m. Thursday. Two Jayhawk helicopter crews searched 163 square miles in the Sitka Sound, from Cape Ommaney to Biorka Island in an attempt to locate him. They suspended their search late Friday afternoon. The man’s name has not been released.

Weather was reported as 45 mph winds, low visibility, 7-10 foot seas and a water temperature of 55 degrees.

Fred Reeder, with Cruise Line Agencies of Alaska, says the Amsterdam called in Sitka with 600 crew members on board.