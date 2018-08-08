The Smokestack Building (also known as the Laundry), along with Fraser, Whitmore, and North Pacific halls are all undergoing restoration work this summer. (SFAC photo)

Justin Han, Murielle LeMaire, Kate Latimore, and Quinn Evangelakos are four of eight students in the Historic Restoration Internship Program on the Sheldon Jackson Fine Arts Campus. The month-long program is “hard work, but a chill atmosphere” for the interns, some of whom have never hammered a nail or operated a power tool. This summer the program is concentrating on restoring the original facade of Fraser Hall. More info on the Sitka Fine Arts Camp website.

Downloadable audio.

Contractor Pete Weiland demonstrates how to shape a corbel — one of the common exterior decorative elements in the Sheldon Jackson quadrangle. (Larry Jackson photo)