Justin Han, Murielle LeMaire, Kate Latimore, and Quinn Evangelakos are four of eight students in the Historic Restoration Internship Program on the Sheldon Jackson Fine Arts Campus. The month-long program is “hard work, but a chill atmosphere” for the interns, some of whom have never hammered a nail or operated a power tool. This summer the program is concentrating on restoring the original facade of Fraser Hall. More info on the Sitka Fine Arts Camp website.

