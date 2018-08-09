Downloadable audio.

A festival inspired by mermaid culture is taking place in Sitka this week, August 13th – 19th. Organizer Amelia Mosher talks about the event as a “voice for the sea” and the theme of this year, seaweed.

Monday 8/13 7pm: Seaweed Farming 101 at Aspen Suites conference room with guest speakers Julie Decker, Executive Director of the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation, Dr. Mike Stekoll, professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at UAS, & Quentin Fong of the Alaska Sea Grant.

Tuesday 8/14 at 6pm: Cooking with Seaweed (agar-agar) at Sitka Kitch, as well as local favorites provided by Gimbal Botanicals. Taught by Amelia Mosher and Hope Merritt

Wednesday 8/15 at 6pm: Community Discussion on seaweed identification and medicinal uses. Taught by Patty Dick. Location TBA.

Thursday 8/16 at 5:30pm: The Future of Seaweed in Sitka, a lecture at the Sitka Sound Science Center with Hatchery Director Angie Bowers and research associate Lauren Bell.

Friday 8/17 at 6 pm: Mermaid Ballet at the Sitka Studio of Dance, 6pm. Free flash mob instruction class after performances.

Saturday 8/18: Mermaid Parade. Meeting point at Sitka Community Playground at 11:45 a.m. Parade to follow down the sidwalk to the Crescent Harbor Shelter. Food booths, music, face painting, and games, and a mermaid performance by Sitka Cirque on display.

Mermaid Market at Harrigan Centennial Hall from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday, August 18th and 9 am to 4 pm Sunday, August 19th. Local art, gifts, apparel, botanicals, seaweed samples and products, and a photo booth available.

Questions can be sent to sitkamermaidfestival@gmail.com