On Sunday (8/12/2018), a Sitka-based Coast Guard crew located a missing 74-year-old man near Haines, Alaska.

According to a press release, the man was found in a heavily wooded area 28 miles northwest of the town near Walker Lake.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka hoisted and transported the man to Haines for medical services. The man had no injuries and was in good condition.

The Coast Guard had been searching for the man since Saturday night. The man’s vehicle had been found unoccupied on a remote road at 6 p.m. Saturday. Two aircrews were involved in the search, as well as three canine search teams and the Alaska State Troopers.

The aircrew conducted their search using night vision goggles, forward looking infrared radar, and a spotlight.

Weather on scene was clear skies, 10-mile visibility and 54 degrees.

To read a full story about the rescue of 74-year-old Valentino Burattin, check out KHNS’s story here