Downloadable audio.

Staff with the National Weather Service office in Juneau are visiting Sitka this week. General Forecaster Jessica Voveris and Service Hydrologist Aaron Jacobs will lead a free Weather Spotter Training class on August 15th from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sitka Fire Department training room.

Weather spotters report severe and hazardous weather conditions to the National Weather Service (NWS), helping meteorologists with their forecast decisions. Voveris talks with KCAW’s Katherine Rose about this critical role and the process of becoming a volunteer from the Sitka area. “We’d really like to improve the amount of volunteers we have in Sitka,” said Voveris. “It is our third largest area of responsibility.